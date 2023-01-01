Season 1

 A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Play
Add to my list

Episode 14815

26 min

Episode 14778

38 min

Episode 14751

39 min

Episode 14725

32 min

Episode 14703

44 min

Episode 10 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

44 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 9 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

36 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 8 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

33 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 7 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

44 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 6 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

32 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 5 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

32 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 4 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

39 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 3 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

38 min

A show that hosts different sports stars in Abu Dhabi whilst a light , fun conversation with the host

Episode 2 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

44 min

Episode 1 - Najem Fi Abu Dhabi

26 min